People advised to take proactive preventative measures against diphtheria

From August 12 to 17, the Central Province of Quang Tri reported additional six cases of diphtheria bringing the province’s total infection cases to 20 while the Central-Highlands Province of Dak Lak has recorded additional 33 people in 13 communes are positive for diphtheria bacteria.



Due to the complicated development of diphtheria, the Ministry of Heath has issued guidance on monitor and prevention of diphtheria to provide full information of the disease as well as hot to prevent it. As per the Ministry’s guidance, people should be immunized and keep personal hygiene and not have close contact with infected people.

When people experience symptoms of diphtheria, they should to inform the local health authority for timely treatment.





By Minh Tam - Translated by Anh Quan