People encouraged to give blood voluntarily

After the institute called for people to donate blood on February 19, many donors have voluntarily given their blood; however, the institute receives some hundreds of blood units everyday whereas it needs 1,200 – 1,500 blood units; therefore, the institute’s reserve has gradually reduced.



Head of the institute Bach Quoc Khanh said the institute needs an estimated 50,000 blood units for treatment and emergency treatment in February and March, 2021. Despite of blood donation, the institute is still short of 20,000 blood units causing tremendous impacts on supply of blood to 177 medical facilities in 28 cities and provinces in the North region.

To facilitate blood donation, from March 7, Hanoi-based medical facilities where receive donated blood at 26 Luong Ngoc Quyen in Hoan Kiem District; at 132 Quan Nhan in Thanh Xuan District; at 122 Duong Lang Street in Dong Da District will be open from 8 -12 AM and 1:30 – 5 PM all days in a week including Saturday and Sunday.

The institute encouraged those who are healthy enough for blood donation to give their blood to save people. The institute expected organizations to call for more employees to give blood.

By Thao Nga - Translated by Uyen Phuong