Worse, a new heat wave is forecast to hit the northern and central regions from June 22 and could push the temperature up to 40 degrees Celsius in some areas, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has said.

The extreme weather, which will cause the temperatures to stay above 35 degrees Celsius from 10 to 18 hours per day, will come with low humidity of between 30 and 50 percent.



According to the initial statistics, more people have recently taken to hospitals including Bach Mai, Huu Nghi, Thanh Nhan, the National Children Hospital in Hanoi. The National Children Hospital alone receives more than 2,000 children who have been suffering heatstroke a day.

Similarly, the Huu Nghi Hospital’s treatment ward also admits averagely 1,200 patients a day mostly having heat-related illnesses such as respiratory disease, high fever, diarrhea, sore throat, cerebrovascular disease and blood pressure.

According to medical workers, a heatwave can affect anyone, but the most vulnerable people are older people, especially those over 75, babies and young children, and people with a serious long-term condition, especially heart or breathing problems. People should have a gargle with salt water regularly in the morning, afternoons and evening to kill bacteria.

Tips for coping in hot weather include keeping rooms cool by using shades or reflective material outside the windows, drinking plenty of fluids and water even if you do not feel thirsty and avoid excess alcohol. Water, lower-fat milks and tea and coffee are good options.

