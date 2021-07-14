Pfizer commits to 20 mln doses of Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 12-18

During an online working session with Vietnamese Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long on July 14, General Director of the Pfizer Vietnam Co. Ltd John Paul Pullicino said Pfizer will deliver about 1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in July, 3-4 million doses in August-September, and nearly 27 million doses in the fourth quarter.

Together with 20 million doses for children, Pfizer committed a supply of 47 million doses in the fourth quarter.

Long suggested the company soon supply enough 31 million doses under a signed contract right in the third quarter to meet current demand and ease pressure on vaccination in the fourth quarter.

Both sides also discussed Pfizer vaccine supply for next year, the transfer of vaccine production technology to Vietnam, or the building of a vaccine plant in the country.

Pullicino vowed efforts to soon supply vaccines to Vietnam as scheduled, continue studying the administration of vaccines among smaller kids and pregnant women, and work closely together to ensure the most efficient use of vaccines in the country.

He also promised to respond to Vietnam’s proposals regarding vaccine production technology transfer and the construction of a vaccine plant in the country at the earliest.

Vietnamplus