Phase 3 clinical trial of Vietnamese-made vaccine to be conducted in 2021

The Southeast Asian country is one of 42 nations in the world to produce vaccine against Covid-19. Positive results from preclinical research supported the rapid development of this vaccine candidates in Vietnam including the Vaccine and Biological Production No. 1 (VABIOTECH), the Center for Research and Production of Vaccines and Biologicals (POLYVAC), the Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals (IVAC), and the Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology.

Dr. Long revealed according to the World Health Organization’s updates, by September24, 187 kinds of vaccine Covid-19 are being researched globally including 38 of them under clinical trials and 149 under pre-clinical trial. Noticeably, vaccine Covid-19 made by British scientists has been completing third phase clinical trial to supply to countries.

Dr. Long expressed his expectation that Vietnamese government and the UK will exchange and sign agreement in supply of vaccine against Covid-19 in the next time basing on the long-term bilateral strategic cooperation.

In addition to finding vaccine supplies through direct exchange with international producers, Vietnam is promoting manufacturing of vaccine for Vietnamese residents, said Professor Long. Safe and effective vaccines will be essential to meet the local need for widespread protection against Covid-19.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab stressed that cooperation between Vietnamese and British scientists will help protect residents of the two countries as well as prevent the second waves of Covid-19 which has been threatening safety of all people in the globe. The UK promised to provide GBP50 million to Asian countries for the fight against Covid-19 as well as upgrade of health system and restoring economic growth.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Anh Quan