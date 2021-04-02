PM approves additional US$53.63 million for COVID-19 vaccine purchase

Under the decision, the PM decided to allocate VND1,237 billion (around $53.63 million) from the central budget’s standby fund in 2021 to supplement the Ministry of Health’s state budget spending estimate to buy COVID-19 vaccines and carry out vaccinations.



PM Phuc assigned the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Health to hold responsible for the accuracy of reported contents and data.

The Ministry of Health was asked to purchase COVID-19 vaccines in line with regulations and in a timely, effective, economical, open and transparent manner.

The government leader also requested the Ministry of Health to build and submit to competent agencies for approval an overall plan on COVID-19 prevention and control in 2021, including the detailed plan on the purchase and use of 150 million doses of vaccines.