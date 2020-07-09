PM asks to increase battle against diphtheria

The dispatch clearly said that the diphtheria is a serious infection caused by strains of bacteria called Corynebacterium diphtheria that make toxin (poison). It can lead to difficulty breathing, heart failure, paralysis, and even death.



Vaccines are recommended for infants, children, teens, and adults to prevent diphtheria while antibiotics, such as penicillin or erythromycin, help kill bacteria in the body, clearing up infections.

The disease has spread widely in the Central Highlands regions since early June with many infections and even deaths. Most of infection cases are living in disadvantaged and distant areas where have low vaccination rate.

Accordingly, the PM has requested the city and provincial people's committees, health departments and relevant agencies especially in the Central Highlands region to closely monitor the situation, detect and thoroughly handle cases to prevent widespread transmission in the community.

Early detection is among the key components of diphtheria control, which, in turn, can lead to a decrease in diphtheria incidence and curb community transmission as well as minimize death toll.

Health sector should keep an eye on vulnerable areas and residents to provide vaccination from the Expanded Program on Immunization. Hospitals must prepare enough equipment, vaccine and medicines for treatment.

The Ministry of Health was assigned to work with local administration and media to disseminate precise information of the disease prevention so that residents can understand more about it.

The Ministry of Education and Training and its divisions should carry out hygiene activities in schools. The Ministry of Finance will provide expenditure for diphtheria prevention.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Uyen Phuong