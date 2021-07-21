PM asks to rectify inaccurate information of vaccination without registering (Photo: SGGP)



Information about the case of vaccination against Covid-19 without registration has gone viral on social media since yesterday, causing public outrage.

Therefore, the office of the government today issued PM Chinh’s direction of the case. Accordingly, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has directed the Ministry of Health and responsible agencies to review and rectify inaccurate information; moreover, competent agencies must handle these cases according to regulations.

Furthermore, PM Chinh ordered the Ministry and localities to strictly abide by the regulations of vaccine distribution fairly and transparently with the focus on vaccination drive. Additionally, local administrations must take heed of people in groups of top priority in accessing vaccination.

Under the Prime Minister’s direction, the Ministry of Health yesterday requested health inspectors to inquire managers of Huu Nghi Hospital which related to the information going viral on social media. Deputy Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung July 20 asked the head of the Department of Health in the capital city to check the information linking to vaccination against Covid-19 at Huu Nghi Hospital. Afterward, the responsible department must report the result to the office of the Hanoi People’s Committee.

Prior, a girl posted the information on her Facebook saying that she has received Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine thanks to her relationship with a doctor in the infirmary. Director of Huu Nghi Hospital Dr. Nguyen Thanh Ha admitted the information is true.

According to Dr. Ha, the woman is a reporter who belongs to the top priority group of vaccination drives.

By Phan Thao, Minh Khang - Translated by Dan Thuy