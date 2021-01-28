PM convenes urgent meeting after 82 local Covid-19 cases confirmed

PM Phuc ordered to carry out stronger administrative measures including prohibiting people from Hai Duong Province and Quang Ninh Province to move to other places and relentlessly tracking down F0 and clusters of the disease.

Because it is the largest daily rise since the virus hit the Southeast Asian country in January last year, Director of the Administration of Medical Examination and Treatment Luong Ngoc Khue told the press that after the meeting, the Ministry sent a proposal of full lockdown in the northern provinces of Quang Ninh and Hai Duong to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.



Above all, residents in the country must take precaution in case that the virus will spread far and wide.

Worse, the spread of the coronavirus in a factory in Hai Duong Province is very fast relating to the U.K new variant of coronavirus. Hence, the health sector must utilize all combined measures.

Van Don International Airport where ten employees of the airport and one relative of them were positive for the coronavirus has been closed and international flights have been suspended for testing and disinfection within 14 days, Dr. Khue said.

Presently, there is no precise number of Covid-19 infected cases; however, according to the latest report of the health sector in Hai Duong Province, 71 people are positive for the deadly virus meanwhile Quang Ninh authority reported 11 positive cases.

At the urgent meeting this morning held at the National Convention Center, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam requested administrators of Hai Duong and Quang Ninh provinces, the Ministry of Health and related sides to take stronger precautionary measure against the disease.

Mr. Dam emphasized that the case in Hai Duong has linked with the new SARS-CoV-2 variant; so health workers must be careful.

Deputy PM Dam said that though Vietnam is ready for the re-occurrence of the coronavirus pandemic, the situation in Hai Duong and Van Don Airport is more serious than these outbreaks before. Thanks to the health sector’s quick response to the clusters of the disease, 82 cases have been reportedly detected, Mr. Dam stressed.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam at the meeting this morning (Photo: SGGP)





All of the new patients were in direct contact with patients 1,552 and 1,553, both recorded on Thursday morning. Patient 1,552 is a 34-year-old Vietnamese woman working for Vietnam Poyun Electronics Company in Hai Duong Province. She had come into contact with a woman who left Vietnam for Japan before. Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said that many health workers have been sent to Chi Linh District of Hai Duong Province to help their peers here. They have quickly taken samples of close contacts including F1, F2 and continued tracking back other contacts.All of the new patients were in direct contact with patients 1,552 and 1,553, both recorded on Thursday morning. Patient 1,552 is a 34-year-old Vietnamese woman working for Vietnam Poyun Electronics Company in Hai Duong Province. She had come into contact with a woman who left Vietnam for Japan before.

Meantime, patient 1,553 is a 31-year-old Vietnamese employee at Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh Province.

Van Don Airport carries out preventative measures (Photo : SGGP)

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong