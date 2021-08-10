PM directs reduction of procedures for approval of Nanocovax vaccine

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. (Photo: SGGP)



The Government Office yesterday said that it received an official document from Prof. Dr. Nguyen Gia Binh –Chairman of the Vietnamese Association for Emergency Resuscitation and Poison Control – on August 1 about approving the use of Nanocovax in emergency cases.

Nanocovax has been developed by Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology JSC. since May 2020 based on the Recombinant Spike Protein technology. This vaccine went through two clinical trial phases from December 18, 2020 and February 26, 2021.

It is now in the third clinical trial phase, with evaluation on safety, immunity generation, and protection capacity on Vietnamese volunteers of 18 years old and above.

In the 3a phase, 1,000 subjects with the injection rate of the vaccine over placebo being 6:1 are now under the mid-term evaluation on safety, immunity generation. In the 3b phase, 12,000 subjects will be injected with the rate over placebo being 2:1. Before August 15, the clinical trial evaluation for the 3a phase will be released.

Based on this report, related agencies will form the initial data on the immunity generation and protection capacity of this vaccine in the 3a phase.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Uyen Phuong