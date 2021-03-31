  1. Health

PM directs to handle violations in SGGP article series

Concerning a series of articles about the prevalence of self-proclaimed good doctors released by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper from March 22 to 25, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc yesterday directed to handle such violations.
Under PM Phuc’ direction, the Ministry of Health in coordination with the Ministry of Information and Communications and relevant competent agencies will inspect and handle violations.
PM directs to handle violations in SGGP article series ảnh 1 An ethnic minority woman introduces her herbal medicine on social network
SGGP carried the series of articles about the prevalence of many self-proclaimed good doctors who announced to be able to treat all diseases including incurable illnesses, lack of ability of physical arousal required for sexual activity, infertility and sell herbal medicine without clear indications of origin as well as introduce unlawful doctor rooms.
In social networks, many self-proclaimed groups of people also announced that they can treat incurable diseases.

