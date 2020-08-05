PM hails health workers for their contribution to fight against Covid-19

PM Phuc wrote that Vietnam has been entering the new phase in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic when the development is more complex because the disease was extraordinarily widespread across many localities including big cities in the country. Worse, some health workers have infected with the novel coronavirus.



In response to the Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong with viewpoint “fighting against the epidemic like fighting the enemy”, the entire machinery of state and all Vietnamese people together fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The government and the Prime Minister required determined behavior in the fight especially in the Central City of Da Nang and the Central Province of Quang Nam.

The PM emphasized that the Ministry of Health and frontline medical workers have devoted to the fight with many good examples in Da Nang, Quang Nam, Thua Thien – Hue and in infirmaries, research institutions and medicine universities countrywide. Retired doctors and medicine students along with their peers have worked relentlessly to make concerted efforts in the fight to take care of and save patients.

On behalf of the government, PM Phuc hailed health workers’ devotion in the fight. He also thanked relatives and families of doctors and nurses who always side with their husbands/ wives so that doctors and nurse can feel secured to work best.

According to PM Phuc, the health sector must gather up all forces to combat the spread. Physicians and nurses must be provided with protective clothes for their safety first. He called for responsibility of all health workers in the fight.

He wished all healthcare workers good health in the mission to protect people’s health.

