PM orders accelerating work towards domestic vaccine production

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



During a working session in Hanoi on June 7 with domestic scientists and representatives of vaccine research and production units, the PM emphasised that Vietnam must have enough Covid-19 vaccines to inoculate 75 million population this year.

PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)



PM Chinh stressed that sectors and units must consider Covid-19 vaccine a social product rather than a commercial product.



On behalf of Party and State leaders, the PM expressed thanks to people from walks of life, scientists, all-level administrations and sectors for their concerted efforts over the past time contributing to effectively fighting the pandemic and maintaining economic growth, particularly donations to the national Covid-19 vaccine fund.



According to the Health Ministry, two domestic vaccine producers are engaging in the research of Covid-19 vaccine with combined production capacity of 30-40 million doses each year. Two others are negotiating with foreign partners to transfer technology with a capacity of 200-300 million doses annually.

However, access to vaccine supply in the world faces difficulties, hence the strategic importance of domestic production, which must be done, he said.