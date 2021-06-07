PM orders accelerating work towards domestic vaccine production

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
During a working session in Hanoi on June 7 with domestic scientists and representatives of vaccine research and production units, the PM emphasised that Vietnam must have enough Covid-19 vaccines to inoculate 75 million population this year.
However, access to vaccine supply in the world faces difficulties, hence the strategic importance of domestic production, which must be done, he said.
PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
PM Chinh stressed that sectors and units must consider Covid-19 vaccine a social product rather than a commercial product.
On behalf of Party and State leaders, the PM expressed thanks to people from walks of life, scientists, all-level administrations and sectors for their concerted efforts over the past time contributing to effectively fighting the pandemic and maintaining economic growth, particularly donations to the national Covid-19 vaccine fund.
According to the Health Ministry, two domestic vaccine producers are engaging in the research of Covid-19 vaccine with combined production capacity of 30-40 million doses each year. Two others are negotiating with foreign partners to transfer technology with a capacity of 200-300 million doses annually.
