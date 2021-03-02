PM proposes to inject vaccine to people on top priority this week

This morning, while chairing the government’s annual meeting, PM Phuc proposed to continue battling against Covid-19 with fast tracking measures. As per the government’s priority list for Covid-19 vaccine, people with underlying medical conditions, poor people and beneficiaries of social welfare policies who are most at risk from coronavirus should be prioritized for vaccination.



Moreover, the Ministry of Health must administer the vaccinations to above-mentioned people first this week.

He emphasized on consideration of state budget for purchase of vaccine to cover the population, the health sector and related agencies must work on this matter. He also requested to curb the spread of Covid-19 outbreaks in the Northern Province of Hai Duong.

When it comes to the country’s socio-economy, the PM said that there has been positive sign in February and in the first two months of the year. Specifically, import-export in the first two months of the year reached nearly US$96 billion, an uptick of almost 25 percent.

The number of newly-established enterprises increased by 4 percent with registered capital going up by 52 percent.

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said the country must continue negotiating to buy vaccine as well as developing domestically-manufactured vaccine because the coronavirus pandemic will make tremendous impacts on the global economy in first six months of the year.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan