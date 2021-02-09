PM requests to adopt measures against avian flu

Localities across the country reported that during the first two months of 2021, 40 outbreaks of avian flu occurred in 14 cities and provinces killing over 100,000 poultry. Widespread outbreaks of bird flu A/H5N1 and A/H5N6 are highly likely to continue taking place countrywide.

According to the Prime Minister’s direction, related agencies , sectors and municipal and provincial people’s committees must take drastic measures against the bird flu.



The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in coordination with competent agencies and local administrations to keep a close eye on the bird flu for early discovery and handling as well as test vaccine available in the country and launch new vaccines to curb the disease. Mission teams should travel to localities where the bird flu occured to guide poultry farmers on how to protect their poultry from avian influenza by implementing biosecurity measures.

PM ordered the Ministry of Industry and Trade to increase market management to prevent illegal waterfowl and impose tough punishment on businesses without permission. Poultry without clear indications of origin are not allowed to display in markets especially wholesale markets.

The Ministry of Health should detect suspected cases of A/H5N1 on human early for timely treatment to minimize the infections while other ministries should do their duties relating to prevention of avian flu from entering Vietnam.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan