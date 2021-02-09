PM requests to practice social distancing in residential areas in HCMC, Hanoi

The PM made the statement at a virtual meeting with the National Steering Board of Covid-19 Prevention and Control on February 8.



PM Phuc pointed out that outbreaks of new Covid-19 community transmission cases in the southern metropolis are serious; however, he asked all to remain calm and the entire machinery of state should take stronger measures to effectively prevent the spread of the pandemic within the community.

He noted that big cities must prepare hypothetical scenarios. According to him, HCMC and Hanoi must order residents to follow the 5K message of the Ministry of Health, including Khau trang (Facemask) - Khu khuan (Disinfection) - Khoang cach (Distance) - Khong tu tap (No gathering) – Khai bao y te (Medical declaration) to prevent and fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Health reported two new Covid-19 cases in the capital city, three in the Northern Province of Quang Ninh all relating to the outbreaks in Poyun Company in the Northern Province of Hai Duong and Van Don Airport and 28 cases in Ho Chi Minh City relating to the outbreak in baggage and cargo handling services at HCM City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport on February 8.

The Ministry supposed that till now, the pandemic has basically been under control in Quang Ninh and Hai Duong provinces and some other Covid-19-hit localities as the new Covid-19 cases dropped within four recent days.

Nevertheless, the Ministry said that Hanoi and HCMC are at risk for spreading coronavirus because the two big cities have not identified F0 (a positive confirmed patient of Covid-19) especially the outbreak in baggage and cargo handling services at HCM City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport

Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long petitioned that the southern metropolis should enhance tracking and zoning measures as well as tests more contacts of Covid-19 patients especially their relatives.

Concluded the meeting, PM Phuc repeated people to don facemasks in public places and not gather in large crowd. He hailed HCMC and Hanoi not to organize fireworks displays on the Lunar New Year's Eve due to the current complicated Covid-19 pandemic. He ordered all related forces including police officers, soldiers and market managers to adopt stricter measures to curb the worse situation.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan