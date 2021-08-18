PM to provide financial support for COVIVAC vaccine trials

COVIVAC uses viral vector technology on primary chicken embryo cell culture - a technique IVAC used previously to successfully produce seasonal flu vaccines. It is preserved at temperatures from 2-8 degrees Celsius.
In the first phase, it was evaluated as safe, well-tolerant and immunogenic.
The second phase will be carried out in Vu Thu District, northern Thai Binh Province, with 375 volunteers.
COVIVAC is the second “made-in-Vietnam” vaccine to be approved for clinical trials by the Health Ministry, following Nanogen company’s Nano Covax.