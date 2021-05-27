PM urges curbing of COVID-19 in Bac Ninh, Bac Giang provinces

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA) During an online meeting on May 26 with leaders of the two provinces, where the pandemic is spreading in industrial parks (IPs), the PM directed agencies to work with Bac Ninh and Bac Giang to increase testing capacity, especially in quarantined areas, use technology, as requested by the Ministry of Information and Communications, seriously follow the “5K vaccine” message, and tighten exits and entries.



He asked for the upgrading of infrastructure and treatment capacity and the provision of more medical supplies for the two provinces to cope with the pandemic, particularly vaccines, and the consideration of quarantine for “F1” cases in households, factories, and enterprises.

The PM reminded ministries and agencies to work closely together to build the COVID-19 response fund, step up access to vaccines for the vaccination rollout, tighten the management of entries, exits and residency, outline safe and effective production, trade, and goods transportation procedures, and tackle difficulties in financial procedures to support residents and businesses hit by the pandemic.

Participants suggested imposing lockdowns and social distancing measures in more areas in the two provinces, closely monitoring quarantine, accelerating testing on a large scale, and prioritising vaccinations for workers in local IPs.

Vietnamplus