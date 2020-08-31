Preschoolers, primary students in HCMC enjoy milk from School Milk program

Deputy Chairman of People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem signed the decision to adjust the program, a part of “School Milk - For Vietnam's Stature”, a national program launched by the Ministry of Education and Training and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.



The decision No. 3126 said that the program will be implemented in November and December of the academic year 2020-2021 citywide. Total expenditure of the program is estimated over VND25o billion including VND81 billion taken from the city state budget and parents’ contribution of VND125 billion and milk provider of nearly VND52 billion.

As per the decision, principals of public schools will pay money to milk suppliers while the divisions of education in each district will sign contract with milk suppliers for non-public schools.

The program was implemented in November in the last school year in districts 9, 12, Thu Duc, Tan Phu, Binh Tan, Cu Chi, Hoc Mon, Binh Chanh, Nha Be, Can Gio in a bid to improve children’s nutrition.





By Quang Huy - Translated by Anh Quan