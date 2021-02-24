Prime Minister orders quick vaccination for people

Chairing a Cabinet’s meeting with the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control in Hanoi on February 24, the PM said Vietnam aims to provide COVID-19 vaccine shots to all people.

However, as the supply of vaccine cannot meet demand at the same time, priority should be given to certain groups in line with the Government's resolution, he said, stressing the principle of high-risk groups and pandemic-affected areas coming first, followed by those with lower risks.

More vaccine will be imported in the future to serve domestic demands, the PM said while reminding people and authorities at all levels to continue with strict epidemic prevention measures.

He stressed the need to persist with the twin targets of controlling the pandemic and boosting economic development at the same time.

PM Phuc lauded the efforts of localities in controlling the pandemic.

Regarding the “rescue” of goods in Hai Phong, Quang Ninh and Hai Duong, the Government leader asked the Ministry of Industry and Trade to work with Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and Ministry of Health to design procedures to quickly sell agricultural products in pandemic-hit localities.

He also requested media agencies to strengthen communications on preventive measures against COVID-19.

Vietnamplus