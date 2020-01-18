Private Hai Yen eye research and training institution, the first of its kinds, aims to promote international and local cooperation in making research, training and transferring technologies relating to eye.

According to the World Health Organization’s statistic, around 314 million blind people and people with poor vision are living in the world. Every five second, the world records one additional blind person and every minute, one blind baby is born in the world.

In Vietnam alone, 2 million of blind people and visually impaired people are living; 80 percent of them can be treatable and preventable.

Some of the more common causes of low vision in Vietnam include cataract, glaucoma, and retinitis pigmentosa.

By Minh Vuong - Translated by Anh Quan