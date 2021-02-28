Public Security Deputy Minister visits Hospital 199 on Vietnamese Doctors' Day

Senior Colonel Quach Huu Trung, Director of Hospital 199 said that in 2020, the hospital combined with medical facilities and other relevant sectors in the city to meet the requirements of examining, treatment and handling emergency situations related to epidemic, flooding, accident, massive injuries, etc.As for the Covid-19 prevention and control, the hospital has received, isolated, monitored and treated 368 Covid-19 suspected cases, including 96 foreign cases from 32 countries and territories, 528 patients from other local hospitals.In addition, the hospital took sample for SARS-CoV-2 testing from 2,829 police officers, 659 medical staffs and 1,718 patients and other subjects. Besides that, the medical facility has also widened remote examining and treatment for soldiers and people in the Central and Central Highlands regions.On the occasion, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Son highly appreciated the great efforts by medical staff and doctors during the passing time although 2020 was remembered as a year of difficulties and challenges for the medical sector.On the other hand, the delegation leader suggested that the hospital should enhance cooperation and connection with local and international medical facilities for experience exchange and studying.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong