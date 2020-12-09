Quang Binh tracking 36 close contacts of man re-testing positive for coronavirus

According to Director Cuong, the patient entered the country from Rumania through Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on November 8.



He was taken to Cu Chi Covid-19 Treatment Hospital after being tested positive for SAS-CoV-2. The patient was discharged from the hospital on December 3 after being tested negative to the virus several times.

After being discharged from the hospital, he took a coach from Ho Chi Minh City to Quang Binh Province and then fulfilled the health declaration in the medical center in Trung Hoa Commune where measured his temperature. It produced a normal result.

He self-isolated at home strictly as per the regulation. The Center for Disease Control in Quang Binh Province carried out tests on him and the result came out positive.

The health sector in the province has rushed the man to a local hospital for isolation as well as tracked those who had close contact with him. On the other hand, health workers have been informed the man's neighbors of the disease and calmed them down.

By Minh Phong - Translated by Uyen Phuong