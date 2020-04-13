Quang Nam authority finds Colombian man who breaking out of quarantine camp

Leyson Smith Santamaria Orjuela, a 22-year-old Colombian man, was found by police officers on duty in the checkpoint when he was trekking in the National Highway No.1 in Nui Thanh District .



Santamaria Orjuela was taken back to a quarantine facility at the Hoa Co tourist villa in Cam Chau Ward in Hoi An City in Quang Nam Province. The provincial Department of External Relations has been working with Colombian authorities on necessary citizen protection measures.

As Sai Gon Giai Phong newspaper released the Columbian man escaped the quarantine ward in Hoa Co tourist villa on April 11. His visa expired on February 22.





By Ngoc Phuc - Translated by Dan Thuy