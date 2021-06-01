Quang Nam monitors all arrivals coming from HCMC

Illustrative image (Photo: SGGP)

Arrivals came back from HCMC and visited the city’s locations where are on the list of considered high-risk areas of the Ministry of Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention of Quang Nam Province, including Go Vap District and District 12’s Thanh Loc Ward have to enter to centralized quarantine facilities.



Regarding to the outbreak in a religious mission in Go Vap District, the provincial authorities has urgently strengthened contact tracing to quickly identify suspected cases, enforce 21-day centralized quarantine and take samples for Covid-19 testing.

The province has required all residents in Quang Nam must comply with the Health Ministry’s 5K message, Khau trang (facemask) - Khu khuan (disinfection) - Khoang cach (distance) - Khong tu tap (no gathering) – Khai bao y te (health declaration); people staying Quang Nam over 21 days to isolate at home and private accommodations for 21 days; arrivals staying in the province less than 21 days to isolate at home and private accommodations until returning to HCMC.

People with respiratory symptoms of cough, fever, sore throat have to quickly contact with local medical units for instructions.





By Nguyen Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh