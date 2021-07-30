  1. Health

Quang Ngai Province halts receiving returners from Covid-19 hit localities

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic situation and quarantine facilities' capacity in Quang Ngai Province, the Provincial People’s Committee decided to suspend the reception of returners from pandemic-hit localities following the Ministry of Health’s epidemiological map, starting from the beginning of August.
In the passing time, the Covid-19 pandemic situation in Ho Chi Minh City and other Southern provinces and cities has been complicated and unprecedented. In order to share difficulties with Quang Ngai residents who are living and working in HCMC, the local authorities have brought home 400 people with difficult circumstances. 

Quang Ngai Province halts receiving returners from Covid-19 hit localities ảnh 1 People returning to Quang Ngai from HCMC are on their way to a quarantine site in the province (photo: SGGP)
Previously, the province was prepared for receiving around 1,500 to 1,800 people who have a demand of coming back to their hometown and will isolate them at hotels free of charge.

However, the plan is discontinued as new Covid-19 cases have been found from more than 5,000 people who went home by personal vehicles or other means of transport. This causes a high risk of pandemic spreading in the community. Besides, isolation facilities in the province have been now overloaded with more than 6,000 hospitalized people. 

By Nguyen Trang – Translated by Huyen Huong

