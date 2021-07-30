Quang Ngai Province halts receiving returners from Covid-19 hit localities

People returning to Quang Ngai from HCMC are on their way to a quarantine site in the province (photo: SGGP)



Previously, the province was prepared for receiving around 1,500 to 1,800 people who have a demand of coming back to their hometown and will isolate them at hotels free of charge.



However, the plan is discontinued as new Covid-19 cases have been found from more than 5,000 people who went home by personal vehicles or other means of transport. This causes a high risk of pandemic spreading in the community. Besides, isolation facilities in the province have been now overloaded with more than 6,000 hospitalized people.

In the passing time, the Covid-19 pandemic situation in Ho Chi Minh City and other Southern provinces and cities has been complicated and unprecedented. In order to share difficulties with Quang Ngai residents who are living and working in HCMC, the local authorities have brought home 400 people with difficult circumstances.