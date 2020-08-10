Quang Tri reports additional nine diphtheria cases

Most of new cases of diphtheria are children aged from one to 12



Earlier, 9-year-old girl in Song Ngan village had experienced coughing, fever and sore throat on July 29; so she was taken to the local medical clinic for examination. She was later transferred to the province’s General Hospital where took her sample for test.

Test results conducted by Nha Trang Pasteur Institute has shown she is positive for diphtheria bacteria.

Following the case, local health authority discovered eight more children to contract the disease.

The Department of Health in Quang Tri jumped into investigation and took samples as well as directed the medical establishment in Linh Thuong Commune to quarantine infected people and suspected people who had close contact with patients.

Moreover, local health authority had to disinfect the environment and houses of diphtheria patients and of those who had contacted patients closely.



Linh Thuong medical clinic re-checked those who had not fully injected vaccine against diphtheria to administer shots of vaccine.

Earlier, five cases of diphtheria had been detected in Vinh Linh Commune and all recovered.

By Nguyen Hoang - Translated by Anh Quan