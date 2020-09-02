Quang Tri to carry out mass vaccination against diphtheria

The province health authority planned to immunize 8,200 residents from 49 months old to 40 years old in five communes with most cases of diphtheria including Vinh Ha, Vinh O, Vinh Tu, Linh Truong and Huong Son.

The mass vaccination will be carried out in September and October.



It is scheduled that the mass vaccination will comprise two phases and the interval between each phase is one month.

The mass vaccination campaign aims that over 95 percent of people from 49 months old to 40 years old receive full shoots of vaccine Td against diphtheria. It is hoped to reduce infection cases and mortality due to diphtheria.

Quang Tri proposed the central government to supply 18,800 doses of vaccine Td worth VND157 million.

So far, the province has reported 22 diphtheria patients including five recoveries.





By Nguyen Hoang – Translated by Anh Quan