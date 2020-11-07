Rate of Vietnamese people suffering high blood lipid disorder increases: WHO

More and more young people have high blood lipid disorder because they consume fat food and fried food, fast food but less exercise as exercise helps burn calories and reduce body fat reducing the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and stroke, said medical workers.



43-year-old woman in District 2 was diagnosed to have high blood lipid disorder after annual medical check-up. She was shocked as she weighed around 44 kilogram and her Body Mass Index at good level.

According to the National Institute of Nutrition’s survey, around 29 percent of Vietnamese adults have blood lipid disorder; worse, the rate of people with blood lipid disorder in cities is 44.3 percent. More critically, 71 percent of them don’t know they get the disease and don’t think of severe complications.

Vietnamese are used to drink at meetings with friends and spend time playing games on smart phones; therefore, the proportion of obese people has skyrocketed; that’s culprit of blood lipid disorder. Additionally, Vietnamese residents are not used to undergo periodic medical checkups. Lately even children esepcially fat children have the disease ( with 20 percent).

Medical workers advised people to balance their daily diet; for instance, they should not eat animal fat but eat sea fish and nuts. One important thing is that people should take exercise in 30 minutes everyday and quit smoking as well as undergo periodic medical checkups, said Dr. K’Hau from the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Rehabilitation - Professional Diseases.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan