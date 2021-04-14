Reason for mass resignation in Bach Mai hospital identified

Bach Mai Hospital in the quarantined time due to Covid-19. (Photo: SGGP)



According to the Management Board of Bach Mai Hospital, mass resignations are not at all an abnormal situation in any organization. The discussed resignation submissions in the hospital belong to doctors and officers, some of whom have a Ph.D. degree or are professors.

Their decisions come from either the personal wish to transfer to other businesses with better salary levels or the objective reason of reorganizing the staff when Bach Mai Hospital applies the financial autonomy model.

The Ministry of Health has already asked Bach Mai Hospital to prepare a report with detailed statistics on the quantity of high-leveled staff who turned in a resignation, along with possible reasons.

The Department of Organization and Personnel under the Ministry of Health stated that it has received the report from Bach Mai Hospital on the case. One of the cited reasons in the report is the negative impact of Covid-19 pandemic on personnel policies and revenues. Therefore, the hospital proposed that the Ministry of Health issue a ceiling price for medical diagnosis and treatment services so that the hospital can increase its income, and thus upgrading the benefits package for its staff.

In Bach Mai Hospital lately, there have been cases of illegal activities related to medical equipment purchase, which have formed lawsuits. That leads to former Director of the hospital Nguyen Quoc Anh and his gang being put in prison. This, to some extent, also adversely affects the reputation of the hospital.

By Minh Khang – Translated by Vien Hong