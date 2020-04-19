The Hanoi Center for Disease Control today said that it was investigating to make it clear why a 44-year-old female patients in Chuong My District who recovered from coronavirus have retested positive.



The woman, the 188th Covid -19 case in Vietnam, was taking turn to work in Bach Mai Hospital. She was sampled on March 29 and test result has showed she was positive for the deadly virus.

Therefore, she was placed under quarantine in the General Hospital of the Northern Province of Ha Nam.

She was discharged from the hospital three days ago and taken home for self-isolation in 14 days according to the health sector’s requirement

However, next morning, she was experiencing slight fever, coughing, and chest pain. She was sampled again and tested positive again. She was rushed to the Tropical Disease Hospital’s second branch in Dong Anh District.

Medical workers in Chuong My District isolated her husband, daughter and the driver who took her home and 12 others who had contacted with the three people. All were sampling.

Disinfection was carried out in the woman’s house and the neighborhood.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan