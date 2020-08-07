Related news of Covid-19 on August 7 in Vietnam

She had critical underlying medical problems, including chronic renal failure, type-2 diabetes, and bloodstream infection.



She is the tenth death relating to Covid-19 in Vietnam. Vietnam’s Covid-19 tally hit 750 patients so far, with 312 imported cases quarantined upon arrival, 392 recoveries, and ten deaths.

This morning, the National Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control announced three new infections all linking to Da Nang hotspot including two in the Central Province of Quang Tri and one in the Central-Northern Province of Thanh Hoa.

A ‘face mask ATM’ has operated in Tan Phu District of Ho Chi Minh City as an initiative launched by Hoang Tuan Anh, a local resident who earlier introduced the widely praised free ‘rice ATM’ for people affected by the pandemic

The machine was invented to give citizens with free masks with the aim to encourage safety amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Rather than cash, Anh’s new homemade ATM doles out face masks for those in need.

Following the direction of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee about Covid-19 prevention, administrators of ward 4 in District 10 yesterday paid a visit to Nhat Tao Market to check wearing facemask in public places. Inspectors found sellers and buyers all wear facemask as per regulations

However, some customers of street vendors did not wear facemask; inspectors imposed a fine on them according to the present regulation.

By SGGP staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan