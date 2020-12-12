Reported measles, dengue, hand-foot-mouth case numbers lower in Ho Chi Minh City

As of November, the number of dengue in the city was 22,470 cases, declining 64.4 percent compared to the same period ( with 63,198), said the center.



Meanwhile, there have been 14,425 cases of hand-foot-and mouth, dropping by 46.3 percent compared to the same period last year without no cases of death.

A recorded cases of measles were 448, a year-on-year decrease of 93.2 percent without no death since the beginning of the year. More cases of measles in November in districts 3 and 9 while measles cases declined in districts 2, 11, Binh Chanh, Tan Phu, and Thu Duc.





By Minh Nam - Translated by Anh Quan