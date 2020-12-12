  1. Health

Reported measles, dengue, hand-foot-mouth case numbers lower in Ho Chi Minh City

SGGP
The Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control announced as of November, the reported measles, dengue, hand-foot-mouth case numbers lower yet five deaths relating to dengue have been recorded.

As of November, the number of dengue in the city was 22,470 cases, declining 64.4 percent compared to the same period ( with 63,198), said the center.
Meanwhile, there have been 14,425 cases of hand-foot-and mouth, dropping by 46.3 percent compared to the same period last year without no cases of death.
A recorded cases of measles were 448, a year-on-year decrease of 93.2 percent without no death since the beginning of the year. More cases of measles in November in districts 3 and 9 while measles cases declined in districts 2, 11, Binh Chanh, Tan Phu, and Thu Duc.

By Minh Nam - Translated by Anh Quan

