Research grant to help cancer scientists

The grant will support Vietnamese scientists to carry out research in cancer treatment as well as build database in the field of treating cancer to pave the way new progress in diagnosis and treatment of cancer. It marks a big turning point in research of cancer and its results can help to improve present treatment approaches and find more new ways to control cancer development; therefore, it greatly contributes to cancer treatment in the world generally and in the Southeast Asian country particularly.



Yearly, the grant organizer will select 20 outstanding initiatives in cancer research to give financial aid to researchers and consultations from leading scientists in Vietnam and in the world.

Applicants can send their research ideas to the website: www.vcart.nci.vn.





By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan