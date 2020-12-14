  1. Health

Research grant to help cancer scientists

SGGP
Vietnam Grants for cancer research and technology, an initiative of the National Institute for Cancer Control and the Hanoi-based K hospital, was introduced yesterday with the aim to help cancer researchers, said deputy Health Minister Professor Tran Van Thuan.

At the launch (Photo: SGGP)

At the launch (Photo: SGGP)

The grant will support Vietnamese scientists to carry out research in cancer treatment as well as build database in the field of treating cancer to pave the way new progress in diagnosis and treatment of cancer. It marks a big turning point in research of cancer and its results can help to improve present treatment approaches and find more new ways to control cancer development; therefore, it greatly contributes to cancer treatment in the world generally and in the Southeast Asian country particularly.
Yearly, the grant organizer will select 20 outstanding initiatives in cancer research to give financial aid to researchers and consultations from leading scientists in Vietnam and in the world.
Applicants can send their research ideas to the website: www.vcart.nci.vn.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags:

Other news

See more