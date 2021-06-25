Residents need to fill e-health declaration once daily

Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications Vo Thi Trung Trinh says each city dwellers need to fill e-health declaration once a day

Recently, the southern metropolis has deployed the electronic health declaration system, which is uniformly applied in 130 public and private hospitals as a step for patient screening and early detection of coronavirus infections to replace medical declaration forms in paper.

This software has proved effective as it has helped medical workers to trace suspected cases as quickly as possible to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Therefore, after receiving the approval of the Standing Committee of the municipal People's Committee, the Department of Information and Communications began to apply the system throughout the city from June 24.

As of 5:00 PM on the same day, this system has been deployed to 9,694 venues including 6,272 medical facilities and 3,422 state-run organizations.

From now on, people will be asked to complete e-health declaration upon their arrival at offices, commercial centers, supermarkets, schools, and hospitals.

Citizens can fill the e-health declaration of the Ministry of Health and the southern city. Moreover, if a man goes many places in a day, he just needs to do health declaration once.

By Quang Huy - Translated by Dan Thuy