Returners from HCMC must go into 7-day medical quarantine at home: Ministry

All people returning to provinces and major cities from HCMC must go into 7-day medical quarantine at home.

Accordingly, the local authorities must order all travelers coming from HCMC that are regarded as persons having close contact with confirmed cases to undergo medical quarantine at home in seven days and self-monitor for health in the next seven days since their entrance.



They have also to get a Covid-19 test in the 1st, 3rd and 6th days of the quarantine.

People with respiratory symptoms of fever, sore throat, difficulty breathing, loss of taste and smell immediately have to contact with the nearest health units for instructions.

Vehicle users transporting goods entering and leaving HCMC must strictly implement preventive measures in accordance with the Ministry of Health guidance.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh