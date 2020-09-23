Ribbon cutting celebrates largest hospital in northwest region

Mr. Long congratulated the hospital managers, health workers and staffs emphasizing that the hospital construction plays a significant role in the province’s health sector.

Medical examination and treatment will be improved to alleviate patient overload to satisfy ethnic minorities’ medical demand in the northern mountainous provinces of Son la, Dien Bien, and Lai Chau and even neighboring country Laos.



Chairman of Son La People’s Committee Hoang Quoc Khanh emphasized that the Prime Minister’s approval of the hospital construction project manifested the party's and the government’s attention to healthcare mission for residents in the northwest region.

Acting Health Minister Long had a meeting with leaders of the Son La General Hospital after the inauguration of the new hospital. On behalf of the Ministry of Health, Mr. Long presented 27 ventilators Bennett 840, 10 electric syringes, 5 other machines for treating patients.

Additionally, he gave gifts to some patients in the hospital.

The hospital construction project was approved by the Prime Minister on April 17, 2017. It was invested by the provincial Department of Health using the government bonds, the province budget and other legal sources.

The hospital was built on an area of nearly 13 hectares with the capacity of 550 beds including emergency department, check-up and treatment department, departments to treat infectious diseases, nutrition departments and inpatient departments.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Dan Thuy