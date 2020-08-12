Rise in Covid-19 infections and deaths, race against clock at test labs

According to the Ministry of Health, most people with many critical pre-existing conditions including type-1 diabetes, prolonged exhaustion, metastatic kidney cancer and heart failure will succumb to Covid-19.



Following the drastic rise in the number of Covid-19 infections and community transmission and there are ten times more submissions than usual, the Ministry has determined to improve testing productivity and race against the clock at Covid-19 test labs to perform more tests as well as implement preventative measures.

The country has 118 test labs which are able to perform tests by Realtime RT-PCR including 70 labs carrying out 31,000 tests a day.

As the Central City of Da Nang has been grappling with a new wave of Covid-19 cases, lab technicians at the Da Nang Center for Disease Control (CDC) are working to extremes to meet the increasing testing demand.

Presently, 12 labs in Ho Chi Minh City can perform 2,500 new inquiries per day while Pasteur Institute alone can test around 2,000 samples a day, said Deputy Director of the city Department of Health Associate Professor Tang Chi Thuong.

