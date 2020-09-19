Rise in stroke patients arriving in hospital within one hour in Mekong Delta

Director Cuong yesterday said that health workers are happy at seeing that the number of patients arrive at the infirmary within one hour of experiencing stroke symptoms rose from 10 percent to 30 percent. It has showed that people have paid more attention to the “golden hour”.



From early 2020 till now, SIS Can Tho received over 3,000 cases for emergency treatment including 2,290 stroke cases.

Annually, more than 15 million people suffer stroke globally. Every 6 stroke patients who are treated in good hospital, one is dead and two will be disabled.

The Southeast Asian has more than 200,000 stroke every year. In the Mekong Delta alone, around 10,000 stroke patients are reported yearly with high mortality, disability and more young people tend to have stroke.





By Cao Phong - Translated by Anh Quan