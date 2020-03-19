As the country has been grappling with COVID-19, front line medical workers are deploying robots, telemedicine and other technologies to help contain the pandemic.



Dr. Huynh Phuc Minh, who heads the room service management, has made the robot to cut down on demands on medical staffs and help reduce cross infection in the infirmary.

These bots are remotely controlled by a health worker who remains a safe distance away ( around 30 meters). The robot can carry a payload of 60 kilograms and move at speed of 20 kilometers per hour.

The infirmary has been installing four negative airflow rooms to put coronavirus patients in.





By Van Thang - Translated by Uyen Phuong