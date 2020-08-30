Seven in critical condition after eating vegan liver pate

The Administration said that the vegan liver pate product of the brand Minh Chay contains a dangerous toxin. Nine people were hospitalized from July 17 to August 18 after consuming the product.



Head of the Tropical Disease Ward of Cho Ray Hospital Dr. Le Quoc Hung said that from July 24 to 30, the infirmary has received five patients who were suffering from poisoning symptoms after eating the vegan product.

Meantime, the Tropical Disease Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City confirmed two cases of botulinum poisoning after eating the product, said Hospital Director Nguyen Van Vinh Chau.

They are sisters living under the same roof. They were put on ventilators when being hospitalized. Now, the young sister was disconnected with ventilator while her elder sister is still on ventilator.

This morning, Loi song moi Company has issued document to take back the vegan product produced from July 1 to August 28.





By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan