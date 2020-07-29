Seven more new COVID-19 cases reported in Da Nang, Quang Nam

Seven more new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on July 28 in Da Nang city and Quang Nam province, taking the total count in the country to 438 as of 6pm of July 28, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Three COVID-29 patients were given the all clear on July 27 and one more on July 28, raising the number of recoveries to 369.



Among those who are under treatment, nine have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once and three negative at least twice.



A total of 15,033 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined, with 322 at hospitals, 12,458 at concentrated facilities and 2,253 at their accommodations.