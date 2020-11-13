Seven poisoned by methanol mixed with alcohol , one dies

Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital yesterday announced just in two months October and November, the infirmary admitted seven people suffering poisoning. One of them died while one suffered eye and brain damage.



Test results of liquor patients had taken have shown that the concentration of industrial methanol is 20.21 percent whereas the concentration of food ethanol in normal wine is 11.42 percent.

Administrations in localities where patients residing said that these men had drunken liquor in plastic containers called Ruou nep ( Sticky rice wine) made by a facility located in the Northern Province of Hung Yen.





By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Uyen Phuong