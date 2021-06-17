Shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines donated by Japan arrives in HCMC

A shipment of some 1 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine donated by the Japanese Government arrived in HCMC in the morning of June 17. (Photo: SGGP)

The vaccine doses were developed by Britain's AstraZeneca Plc and produced in Japan under AstraZeneca Plc.’s license.



The batch of Covid-19 vaccine previously landed at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi at 10:00 p.m on June 16 and then was transported to HCMC that is facing with an emerging infectious disease.

The vaccine is shipped frozen at ultra-cold temperatures in the special thermal shipping containers. Airport cargo staff frequently monitored and recorded temperatures of the shipping container. Vaccine storage units have been kept at special storage areas, complying with International Air Transport Association (IATA) stringent requirements.

The donation of vaccines will help HCMC repel the Covid-19 pandemic in the present situation where number of confirmed cases with Covid-19 has been increased in recent days.

Speaking at the ceremony receiving the package of one million Covid-19 vaccines at Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi Wednesday night, Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long expressed his joy and thanks for the Japanese government’s Covid-19 vaccine aid. Especially, Vietnam is the first Southeast Asian nation to receive vaccine support from Japan, he added.

The Minister said that the country pledges to use this batch of vaccines effectively and quickly.

For his part, Ambassador of Japan to Vietnam, Yamada Takio stressed that the donation of one million doses of Covid-19 vaccine proved the relationship between the two countries. Japan wishes to maintain and develop close relations with international community, especially Vietnam to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic together.

“Try your best to defeat the virus” ,he sent his message to Vietnamese people.



The batch of Covid-19 vaccine lands at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi at 10:00 p.m on June 16. Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long (4th, L) and Ambassador of Japan to Vietnam, Yamada Takio (3rd, L) at the receiving ceremony



By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh