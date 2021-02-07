Sick Philippine sailor brought ashore for treatment in Khanh Hoa

According to the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (Vietnam MRCC), Sil Verio Rosal, a 40-year-old mechanic, was on board the bulk carrier Antonis Angelicoussis en route from Singapore to China when he suddenly suffered bowel obstruction a day earlier.



Vietnam MRCC received a request for medical assistance from the captain when the ship was navigating through waters about 235 km southeast of Nha Trang. The centre then maintained close contact with the ship to update about the sailor’s health and instruct how to provide first aid for him.

However, as his health rapidly deteriorated, the SAR27-01 was dispatched for the rescue mission. Once ashore, the man was immediately taken to the Khanh Hoa provincial General Hospital for emergency care.

Vietnam MRCC has strictly complied with preventive rules against the COVID-19 pandemic during the rescue operation.