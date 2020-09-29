Sister donates her kidney to brother for transplant

Dr. Huynh Ngoc Phuong Thao, Head of the hospital’s Renal Ward, said that the man was diagnosed to have end-stage renal failure two years ago.



Later, he was on dialysis periodically in a local infirmary; however, he has lately had high blood pressure, breathing problem, heart failure, poor appetite and swollen body. He was transferred to the Ho Chi Minh City-based hospital where physicians advised him to undergo a kidney transplant.

Members of his family underwent tests to find out a healthy and most suitable kidney for him. Only his sister’s kidney matched with him.

The sister underwent a living donor kidney surgery and she was discharged from the hospital after four days.

The man was discharged from the hospital when his health condition was stable after two weeks.

Chief surgeon Professor Tran Ngoc Sinh said that the surgeon team bumped into a difficulty because the man had abnormal blood vessels. Moreover, he had fractured pelvis because of traffic accident before. The 6 hour surgery was a success at last.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan