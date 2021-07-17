Six Covid-19 cases discovered yesterday via random testing in Hoc Mon

Hoc Mon’s mobile sample-taking team on patrol

The People’s Committee of Hoc Mon District said 12 mobile teams were deployed on July 16 to take samples from all local residents and anyone passing through the area with no valid reason.

The patrol and quick testing are carried out especially on major routes, and focusing on people in high-risk groups including delivery folks.

Samples taken in an uncrowded neighborhood. (Photo: SGGP) 400 samples were taken in this way, among which six tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The potentially infected were sent to hospitals to take samples more thoroughly.

Other citizens who tested negative but left the house unnecessarily were either fined or requested to vouch against repeating the offence in writings. Other citizens who tested negative but left the house unnecessarily were either fined or requested to vouch against repeating the offence in writings.

With special consideration to each case, local authorities have fined 20 people US$87 each for going outside with no valid reason, and let off another 150 after obtaining their written statement.

Hoc Mon authorities mobile testing team. (Photo: SGGP) Besides tightening Covid-19 restrictions under Directive 16, Hoc Mon District also focuses on taking test samples from each household instead of a large-scale operation, first starting in uncrowded residential areas.



By Kieu Phong - Translated by Tan Nghia