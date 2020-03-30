Six more Covid-19 cases reported relating to Bach Mai Hospital

On Sunday's night, nines new cases were reported. Of these four were quarantined right after entering Vietnam in Noi Bai Airport, three lived in their community and two related to Bach Mai Hospital.

In the afternoon on the previous day, the ministry announced four more cases comprising three from the Bach Mai Hospital.

In related news, Chairman of the Office of the Government Mai Tien Dung affirmed that the news of lockdown of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City was incorrect because Vietnam still control the disease development.

However, he advised people to tighten management on all activities and close all non-essential services. The government restricted travel to limit the spread of coronavirus and public transports were canceled. Airlines canceled flights.

Mr. Dung expected people to keep calm and support the government’s measures as well as strictly follow the Prime Minister’s instruction for the time being.





By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan