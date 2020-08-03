Sixth death relating to Covid-19 in Vietnam announced

The elderly woman had a number of underlying conditions including chronic renal failure, diabetes and heart issues.



Therefore, the country’s death toll from the virus stands at 6.

The Ministry said there is no clear source of origin of the infection cases that began in Da Nang City and has infected around 200 people in recent weeks.

Only in August 2, the country reported additional 34 new infection cases bringing the total number of coronavirus cases to 620. Most of the cases are community transmissions. 16 infection cases are living in Da Nang, nine in the Central Province of Quang Nam, one in the Central Province of Quang Ngai, two in the Central Highlands Province of Dak Lak, one in the Southern Province of Dong Nai, one in Khanh Hoa, one in Ho Chi Minh City, one in the Northern Province of Ha Nam and one from an overseas country who was isolated soon after entering Vietnam.

In a related news, acting Health Minister Dr. Nguyen Thanh Long asked to speed up Covid-19 test results at an online yesterday meeting with leaders of health authorities in 63 cities and provinces and managers of Da Nang Hospital and Da Nang C Hospital, which have been locked down as hotspots of Covid-19.

Acting Minister Nguyen Thanh Long stated clearly that the pandemic has been spreading complicatedly because around 1.4 million people visited the Central City from July 1 to 29 and approximately 800,000 people dropped by the three hospitals. The Ministry has sent leading medical experts to help Da Nang when the first infection case was discovered.

Moreover, the Ministry has sent its dispatch to local administrations asking to keep track of those who had been in Da Nang and to a number of places in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City who might have come into contact with patients having caught the novel coronavirus disease.

Presently, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and some other localities have been tracing visitors to Da Nang, said Minister Long. However, he stressed that local administrators must be more determined and prepared for synchronous preventative measures because of fast spread.

In regard to testing, acting Minister Long revealed the number of tests is more than in April but he emphasized that it needs to speed up test results. Director General of the Ministry’s Department of Planning and Finance Nguyen Nam Lien said that the insurance agency will pay testing fees for patients who receive mandatory isolation and infected people.

Moreover, the insurance agency will cover testing charges for those who must undertake tests under the Ministry’s guideline.

By SGGP staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong