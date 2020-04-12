Social distance effectively prevents coronavirus spread

While the pandemic has developed complicatedly with more cases infected from the community, creasing preventive measures, routing and isolating people as well as improving hospital capability were mentioned at the Ministry of Health’s online conference on training of Covid-19 treatment yesterday.



Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long pointed out that social distance practicing, wearing face masks and regularly washing hand are “the most effective vaccine” against Covid-19 at present.

He reminded that the country got success in treating people infected with the new virus in the northern region thanks to isolation. Additionally, Mr. Long stressed the significance of a hypothetic scenario for wide spread of the pandemic.

Regarding the treatment procedure of Covid-19 patients, he said that despite no medication for the new coronavirus, the country reaped fruitful achievements because Vietnamese doctors have updated continuously treatment plan to have the best results.

The Ministry of Health has stockpiled all medicine which countries in the world have experimented to treat Covid-19. Vietnam authority also limited exports of drugs relating to Covid-19 treatment as a precaution for the worst.

Director of the Administration of Medical Examination and Treatment Luong Ngoc Khue said that half of Covid-19 patients have recovered without death so far in the country. However, not only elderly people but also children and teenagers have been contracted the virus.

Worse, the health sector detected many cases in the community without tracking back of the source; therefore, he warned not to ignore the social distancing as many residents flouted advisories to stay home.

He revealed that the health sector has changed its treatment plan three times and added new drugs for Covid-19 treatment including Chloroquine which is used to treat malaria and other conditions, drug to treat HIV and Intermertin.

The novel coronavirus has infected over 1.77 million people and killed more than 108,770 others around the world, according to the Ministry’s statistics.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Uyen Phuong